Three in hospital following brawl at Yellow Elder Primary


Published: May 26, 2017

Two women and one man are in hospital following a brawl at Yellow Elder Primary School today, authorities said.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. when children were just leaving the institution.

Police said a man and a woman were attacked by another man and woman on school grounds.

Purported video of the incident circulating on social media, shows two women fighting in the school’s parking lot.

As the two exchange blows, a man approaches them.

A second man rushes into view and lunges at the first man in a stabbing motion.

Within seconds, the attacker is seen standing over the other man and continues to strike him.

At one point, one woman screams loudly, “He’s ‘pegging’ him up with something. Oh, call the police. Oh Jesus.”

At least half a dozen adults are seen in the video. Two women, on separate occasions, seemingly made attempts to break up the fight between the two females. Meantime, children could be heard screaming. Police said it is too early in the investigation to comment on the matter further.

Police said the condition of the victims is unknown.


