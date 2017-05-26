Wells: Gibson acted inappropriately

Former Cabinet Minister Tennyson Wells said Long Island MP Adrian Gibson acted “inappropriately” and should have been more realistic in the expectation he had for a Cabinet post.

Last week, Gibson publicly expressed “disappointment” that he was not appointed to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ 19-member Cabinet.

“I saw Adrian on television suggesting that he thought he should have been a minister and I thought it was inappropriate,” Wells told The Nassau Guardian on Wednesday.

“The party [was] very successful in the number of seats that [it] got.

“[It] got two or three more than expected.

“I was predicting 28 seats for about six or eight months now.

“I thought the Free National Movement would’ve won somewhere between 28 to 33 seats.”

He said, “In terms of infighting, I think the government will have to look at satisfying as many of the members as possible and they can only go so far.

“We have a very small country and people like Adrian who spoke out, there are others like him who feel the same way.

“They have to recognize that revenue in the country is such that everybody can’t be a minister.

“I told [Minnis] that I thought he should have done a maximum of 13 ministers and cut it right there.”

He said, “For Adrian [those], there are chairmanships and other things.

“But the first thing they need to do is be realistic and understand that we can’t have members of Parliament representing these huge constituencies getting $28,000 a year. It’s ridiculous.”

Gibson said despite his disappointment and the disappointment expressed by his constituents, he is going to “respect the process” at this point.

Gibson, who is a political newcomer, unseated former Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner.

He won the seat with 883 votes, compared to Butler-Turner’s 252 votes.

He was among the 35 FNMs who secured their seats during the 2017 general election.





Saddened

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie lost Centreville to the FNM’s Reece Chipman.

Christie had represented the constituency since 1977.

An exhaustive recount revealed that Chipman secured 1,909 votes while Christie secured 1,905 votes.

Wells said it was disappointing to see how Christie made his exit from politics.

“It is sad to see a person who was a prime minister and who was representing an area for 40 years to lose like that,” he said.

“It tells you that you should know when to go.

“He didn’t listen to the cries of the people so in that sense, it is unfortunate that he lost how he lost.

“I think many people, even people like me who said he should have [gone earlier], would have preferred to see him come back in Parliament and make his exit like former prime ministers.

“It’s unfortunate that he allowed himself to be too into himself, or think he is the one and only.

“But you live and you learn.”











