ORG ‘cautiously optimistic’ about govt promises

“Cautiously optimistic” were the words used to describe the Organization for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) reaction to the Minnis administration’s promises of anti-corruption legislation in its Speech from the Throne.

The speech also outlined promises of a referendum on an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, term limits for prime ministers, a commitment to establishing an office of the ombudsman, and strengthening of the Public Disclosure Act.

“I think we and many of the other civil societies are cautiously optimistic,” said ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry, who spoke to The Guardian yesterday.

“Many of the items that were in the Speech from the Throne would have been in the manifesto prior to election.

“So it is heartening that they made it from, ‘this is what we are going to do if we are elected’, to, ‘these are the items we will talk about now that we are elected’.

“That being said, many of the specific components like the independent electoral commission, the independent boundaries commission, the presence of an autonomous deputy of prosecutions, these are very good steps towards ensuring that processers are not influenced by political pressure.”

However, Aubry said despite moving in a good direction, the Speech from the Throne failed to address the enactment of a Freedom of Information Act or a Whistleblower’s Act.

The move to establish an Office of the Ombudsman is a move in the right direction, but there is more that can be done, Aubry added.

He said along with these initiatives promised by the government, the civil society would like to see “a presence of an independent committee that will be an anti-corruption task force that is populated by civil society, private industry, media”.

“The government is obviously looking at things differently,” Aubry said.

“I think it is reflective of some of the concerns that civil society and private industry have had for a long time and I think they are looking to address that, and I think the speech was clearly a way to recognize that there is a need for improvement and that the government seems to be working along those lines.

“However, it is a key opportunity to figure out how civil society shouldn’t just be in place to hold them accountable, but to be much more a part of helping them craft those solutions.”

ORG, along with other civil organizations, have been advocating for anti-corruption legislation for several years.

Last November, hundreds of Bahamians took to Bay Street in a march demanding government accountability and transparency.