Fight erupts in primary school’s parking lot

Students of Yellow Elder Primary School and other observers screamed yesterday as two separate fights among two women and two men erupted in the parking lot of the school and resulted in both men and one of the women being admitted to hospital for injuries.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., according to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash.

Purported video of the incident circulating on social media shows two women exchanging blows.

As the two spar, a man approaches them, though it is unclear if he sought to intervene.

A second man rushes into view and lunges at the first man in a stabbing motion.

Apparently oblivious to the men struggling, the women continue their fight.

Within seconds, the attacker is seen standing over the other man and continues to strike him.

At one point, one woman screams loudly, “He’s pegging him up with something! Call the police!”

At least half a dozen adults are seen in the video. They keep their distance from both fights.

When contacted, Cash said a man and woman were attacked by the other pair.

He said investigators were at the school attempting to determine “what went wrong”.

He said authorities were uncertain as to the nature of the injuries, but will provide an update.