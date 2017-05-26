Drug mule sentenced for cocaine in wig

A Guyanese woman who smuggled cocaine from Suriname to The Bahamas in her wig said she committed the crime to take care of her four-year-old daughter.

Linda Reynolds gave Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes that explanation when she pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to supply and drug importation yesterday.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit stationed at Lynden Pindling International Airport on May 23 selected Reynolds for a secondary search after she arrived from Suriname on a Caribbean Airlines flight that had a layover in Jamaica.

The officers found nothing illegal while searching Reynolds’ luggage, but discovered two pounds and 15 ounces of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $18,000, sewn into a wig that was attached to her hair.

Reynolds told police that she had borrowed some money from a friend, who later introduced her to a man she knew only as African, who told her he had a job for her.

African told her that he would pay for her travel expenses to The Bahamas, where she would meet someone at Orange Hill and be paid $2,000.

Reynolds apologized for her actions and asked the court to be lenient.

She said, “I beg for mercy, sir. Please be lenient on me. I am sorry it happened; I am sorry that I trafficked drugs into The Bahamas.”

Reynolds was unrepresented, but Guyanese Honorary Consul Jairam Mangra, who is also a lawyer, addressed the court.

He said that Reynolds had allowed herself to be used as a drug trafficking mule and had exposed herself to human trafficking.

Forbes sentenced Reynolds to 28 months on the drug possession with intent to supply charge and 18 months on the importation charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.