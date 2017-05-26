Former AG disagrees with plan for nolle prosequi

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said yesterday she doesn’t think the government’s plan to take away the power to grant a nolle prosequi from an attorney general is necessary.

In the Speech from the Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling on Wednesday, the government promised to establish the Office of an Independent Director of Public Prosecutions.

“...Certain functions now performed by the attorney general, such as the power to issue a fiat authorizing the commencement of legal actions in sensitive matters or a nolle prosequi, will be transferred to the director of public prosecutions (DPP),” Dame Marguerite read.

Maynard-Gibson, however, thinks this is unnecessary.

“The law is very clear on the matter that it is the AG at the end of the day that exercises these powers,” she said.

“Our custom will show…that the AG, in the usual course, acts upon the advice of his/her advisors.

“…And, in fact, I can say, without fear of contradiction, that all of the nolles that I have signed came upon the advice, ultimately, of the DPP.

“So the DPP has already been exercising this power, the advice to the attorney general, and at the end of the day, it is the attorney general’s lawful power.

“Now I do want to point out that I have always supported the position of an independent DPP.

“You will see that when I spoke to the Constitutional Commission I said so, but I felt it was improper to hand over, or it would have been improper then to hand over what I would have called chaos to an independent entity, because it would have been a recipe for disaster.”

Several incidents under the Christie administration brought into question the power of the attorney general to grant nolles.

One in particular arose when former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald was acting attorney general and issued a nolle in the firearms case of former clients of Maynard-Gibson.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie and his government strongly rejected any suggestion that there was anything untoward involved in the nolle.

Another incident occurred when Maynard-Gibson stopped the private prosecution of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort’s top management without telling the unions or several of her Cabinet colleagues.

The prosecution involved allegations that Sandals General Manager Harry Williams and Financial Controller Ronnie Mirza failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union during the period November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

The attorney general is under no legal obligation to explain a nolle prosequi, as the constitution gives the office discretion to stop any criminal matter before Bahamian courts.

During her tenure as attorney general, Maynard-Gibson was also heavily criticized over the number of nolles she authorized.