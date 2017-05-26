Davis in the dark on BPL investigation

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said that while he does not have insight on the alleged theft at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), he expects the investigation to follow its course.

Davis, the former minister of works whose portfolio included BPL, was asked for comment on the matter during a recent interview at Government House.

“I am not aware of it, only what I heard after the elections, that two persons may have been suspended for theft. I made some enquiries, but right now I don’t [want to speculate].

“So, I’ll see how the investigation goes and, if necessary, comment at that time.”

The Nassau Guardian revealed on Monday that police launched an investigation into the alleged theft at BPL.

Although authorities did not confirm the amount, sources close to BPL claim the theft exceeded more than $1 million and may have occurred during payouts to various vendors.

Several people have been questioned over the matter.

Authorities said the matter could lead to arrests.

Attorney Wayne Munroe represents a woman put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Guardian understands that last year there was an overpayment to a BPL vendor of more than $1 million, but the funds were eventually returned.

BPL is managed by the U.S.-based PowerSecure, but remains a publicly-owned entity.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard has also called for an external forensic audit to be carried out at BPL.

He said he made the recommendation at a BPL meeting on Monday.

BPL officials have not offered any comments on the matter, noting it is a “human resources issue”.

But the union president charged there would be dark days ahead if the company does not properly investigate the matter.

According to the union, four employees have been suspended.