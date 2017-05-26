Young mother shot dead

May and June was expected to be a hectic period for Donnae Smith, as she was planning to celebrate her 24th birthday in July and marry the love of her life.

But in the wee hours of Thursday, the mother of two small children was murdered.

She was shot near her Lee Street home in Nassau Village, police said.

Shortly after midnight, Smith, who had recently arrived home, was outside talking to a male friend.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, they were approached by a man in a ski mask who shot them several times.

Smith ran into her yard where she fell.

In a Facebook live video, Smith’s younger sister voiced her anger, pain and frustration.

“Alli Cat”, whose real name is Alia Clarke, pointed her camera down, revealing blood splatter.

She said, “This is my sister’s blood. This is where she laid when she died last night or this morning, whatever you want to call it.

“That’s her blood. These right here are gunshots...That’s my mommy’s daughter. I’m in pain. My family is in pain. She was running for her life last night and this is where she dropped and died. The blood is still on the foundation drying up.

“This is where her...head was. I came outside. I ran to my sister. This is where her body was.”

Clarke said she watched her sister take her last breath.

She said she had urged her sister to stay strong for her daughters — ages four years old and one month old.

“She didn’t even have the...strength to talk,” she said.

“I watched my sister die on that stretcher last night.”

Another sister, Anthonique Clarke, spoke to The Nassau Guardian outside their home yesterday.

“Donnae was a beautiful sister,” she said.

“She was a great mother, a great daughter and a great sister.

“There’s no way no one could understand what we’re going through right now, especially for someone who is not gang banging or you know...usually the innocent.

“But we just have to use this time now to become closer and look out for her little ones that she left behind.”

Pointing to the blood stained concrete, she said, “They found her here.

“She was probably trying to get away. The neighbor said she was standing there when she got home from work.”

She said, “They could never discredit her.

“Everybody that knows her knows who she is.

“My sister is...was a beautiful person.”

The young man who was with Smith was listed in serious condition.

Police said after he was shot, he fled the scene and crashed on his way to hospital in a vehicle on East Street near Cordeaux Avenue.

Police said there was no motive.

Clarke said she hopes the police find her sister’s killer.

“If they don’t, God will,” she said.