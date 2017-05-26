Kofhe Goodman elects to remain silent

The man accused of the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer has elected to remain silent and call no witnesses at his trial.

When Justice Carolita Bethell advised Kofhe Goodman today of his choice to either give sworn testimony that would be subjected to cross examination or to remain silent, he replied, "On the advice of my attorney, I will remain silent ma'am."

In addressing the jury, defense lawyer Wayne Munroe QC explained his advice. He said, "No one has said anything that (Goodman) needs to respond to. When interviewed, he told police where he was, who he was with and what he was doing."

Marco was last seen alive on September 23, 2011 when he left home to buy candy.

His naked body was found in bushes behind the apartment building where Goodman lived with his family on September 28. His clothes were found in a garbage in front of the building.