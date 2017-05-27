Man murdered in Freeport

Police in Grand Bahama found the lifeless body of a man with gunshot wounds to his head in a car in Freeport on Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 11 p.m. officers were called to an area near East Sunrise Plaza where they found the body of a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stabbing

A man was also stabbed in Grand Bahama earlier that day.

According to reports, shortly after 10 a.m., two men were involved in a brawl near Fawcett Lane.

One of the men was stabbed and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

At last report, he was listed in serious condition.

A man residing on Oates Lane has been arrested by police in connection with the matter.



