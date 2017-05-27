Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man murdered in Freeport

Published: May 27, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Police in Grand Bahama found the lifeless body of a man with gunshot wounds to his head in a car in Freeport on Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 11 p.m. officers were called to an area near East Sunrise Plaza where they found the body of a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Stabbing

A man was also stabbed in Grand Bahama earlier that day.

According to reports, shortly after 10 a.m., two men were involved in a brawl near Fawcett Lane.

One of the men was stabbed and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

At last report, he was listed in serious condition.

A man residing on Oates Lane has been arrested by police in connection with the matter.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links