Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said she believes referenda are important and enhance democracy, as she discussed her thoughts on a referendum promised by the Minnis administration.

During Wednesday’s Speech from the Throne, the government said, through a referendum, it would constitute an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission,

introduce term limits for prime ministers and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament.

When asked her opinion about the referendum on Thursday, Maynard-Gibson told The Nassau Guardian, “I support referenda.

“I believe that democracy is enhanced when persons have the opportunity to express their will...when the population has the opportunity to express their will in between the five-year general election period.

“This is an excellent way to keep our population involved.

“The responsibility that comes with it though, is to make sure that the people are properly informed.

“And I think that I may have indicated that to you before, but this is where a heavy burden is actually placed upon the media and the media must take its responsibility as the fourth estate very seriously.”

Though she supports the idea of referenda, Maynard-Gibson highlighted that even if new laws are made, “enforcement is key”.

“I think there’s the ability to do that now,” she said, referencing the promised system of recall for non-performing MPs.

“If we put more laws on the books, if there is not the will to enforce them, then that is just writing on a piece of paper.

“There is the ability, right now, to prosecute if there is wrongdoing found as a matter of police investigating.

“Enforcement is key.

“As people say...mouth can say anything.

“The will to actually enforce the law is what is critical.”

During the 2017 campaign trail, Minnis repeatedly promised that, if elected, he would push legislation to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms.

Maynard-Gibson said this is not a new matter that people have been discussing, but she said the people will decide.

“We must remember that it is interesting and I know people have been speaking about this for quite some time,” she said.

“It may be an idea whose time has come.

“The Bahamian people will let us know.

“We are not the U.S. system. We are a different system.

“But if your generation feels that it is the right thing to do now, our constitution is a living document and so [if] we have a referendum on it, your generation will speak and speak loudly.”



