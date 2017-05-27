Probation for man who received COP’s son’s stolen chain

A man who admitted to receiving a chain reported stolen in an armed robbery has been placed on three years’ probation.

Cruz White appeared before Acting Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the penalty phase of his trial yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to receiving a chain that Chaz Greenslade, son of Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, lost in an armed robbery back in 2011.

The younger Greenslade’s chain was taken when he got into a dispute with a group of men at the Sun Luck Restaurant on Wulff Road.

White was caught red-handed trying to flush the chain down the toilet at a home in Peardale.

In sentencing Ferguson-Pratt noted that White had spent 11 months on remand before getting bail and an additional 11 months awaiting sentencing after his guilty plea.

Ferguson-Pratt said that White did not reoffend while on bail and should suffer no further loss of his freedom.

She warned White if he got into trouble during the probationary period, he would return to prison for three years.

The armed robbery charge was withdrawn in light of the guilty plea on the receiving charge.

Kristan Stubbs appeared for the Crown and Lennox Coleby represented White.



