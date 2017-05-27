Motorcyclist killed on Marathon Road

A motorcyclist died yesterday after he crashed into a car on Marathon Road, police reported.

The incident, which attracted a large crowd of onlookers, took place shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said the victim was traveling on a 450cc trail motorcycle when he slammed into a Toyota. Police said the woman driving the Toyota was attempting to turn off Marathon Road when the accident occurred.

When The Guardian arrived on the scene, the victim was lying across his bike. A puddle of blood stained the road.

Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet. He sustained injuries to his neck and died on the scene. The victim’s identity was withheld.



