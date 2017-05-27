Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Motorcyclist killed on Marathon Road

  • Police officers investigate the scene of a traffic fatality on Marathon Road yesterday. A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Photo: Ahvia J. Campbell


Published: May 27, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A motorcyclist died yesterday after he crashed into a car on Marathon Road, police reported.

The incident, which attracted a large crowd of onlookers, took place shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said the victim was traveling on a 450cc trail motorcycle when he slammed into a Toyota. Police said the woman driving the Toyota was attempting to turn off Marathon Road when the accident occurred.

When The Guardian arrived on the scene, the victim was lying across his bike. A puddle of blood stained the road.

Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet. He sustained injuries to his neck and died on the scene. The victim’s identity was withheld.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links