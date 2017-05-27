Goodman case heads to jury

The murder case against Kofhe Goodman, accused of killing an 11-year-old boy, will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Prosecutors allege that Goodman is responsible for the murder of Marco Archer sometime between September 23, and 28, 2011.

Marco was last seen alive on September 23 when he left his home on Brougham Street to buy candy.

His naked and decomposing body was found wrapped in a sheet behind the apartment complex in Cable Beach where Goodman lived with his family on September 28 and his clothing was found in Goodman’s garbage.

Attorneys on both sides gave closing addresses yesterday, after Goodman elected not to take the witness stand nor to call any witnesses in his defense on the advice of his attorney.

Justice Carolita Bethell will instruct jurors on the law before they deliberate on Monday.

There was no direct evidence tying Goodman to the crime, but Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin said the circumstantial evidence could only lead jurors to conclude that he was responsible for the murder.

Wayne Munroe, QC, explained his recommendation to Goodman to remain silent.

He said, "No one has said anything that (Goodman) needs to respond to. When interviewed, he told police where he was, who he was with and what he was doing."

Munroe continued, “There is no evidence to dispute.”

Munroe said that on the evening that Marco disappeared he told police he was with his son and nephew.

He also denied knowledge about Marco’s body and clothing.

Munroe noted that Marco’s DNA was not found inside the apartment, but on the clothing in the garbage out front.

According to the evidence, Goodman’s DNA was found on Marco’s T-shirt.

Munroe explained this by saying that the DNA could have been transferred from other items belonging to Goodman in the garbage.

But Gaskin told jurors not to let anyone insult their intelligence.

He noted that DNA found on Goodman’s boxers tied him to the apartment.

And after showing jurors and the court side by comparisons of photos of the sheet on Goodman’s bed and the sheet in which Archer’s body was found, he suggested that they formed a set.

In relation to the suggestion that Marco’s DNA was transferred in the garbage, Gaskin said, “You have to explain how the clothes got in your garbage bag in the first place to transfer.”

Gaskin said, “Why in the world is your DNA prevailing over the DNA of the owner of the shirt.”



