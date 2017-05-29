Residents look forward to VAT repeal, tax-free zones

Some Over-the-Hill business people and residents are anxious to see the new government deliver on its pledge to repeal value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items and certain other goods and services, and to develop their communities as tax-free zones.

In opposition, Dr. Hubert Minnis, the now prime minister, pledged that a Minnis administration would repeal VAT on breadbasket items as well as on all baby and children’s clothing, electricity, water, all heath coverage and insurance.

While the Speech from the Throne, read last week during the opening of Parliament, did not repeat the pledge in the same manner, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest assured that the new government intends to honor those commitments.

In the speech, the government promised to take action to “effect a reduction” of VAT on breadbasket items; to create tax-free economic zones in Over-the-Hill areas to encourage business growth and spur job creation in the redevelopment phase and beyond; and to enact legislation allowing duty-free concessions on all construction materials and building supplies used in the construction of business premises and new or refurbished owner-occupied homes in these zones.

Clint Williams, a 20-year resident of Bain’s and Grant’s Town, believes the plans are a good idea.

“I like the tax-free zone idea,” Williams told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

“That will work out great for us around here as well as the [VAT decrease on] breadbasket items.

“It is going to help a lot. It will be a big break.

“All of the different construction material, that could help for folks who aren’t making the type of money needed. That 7.5 percent is a killer.

“Once you could buy your blocks and your wooden material to repair your house or build a new one, that would work right out. That’s a great alleviation.”

Edron Knowles, 29, said many people are suffering and the government’s plan is needed.

“They really need to move VAT, especially in the inner city, because we still have plenty people unemployed,” Knowles said.

“You could see what’s going on; you could look around and see what’s going on.

“The people are hurting; that’s a fact, people [are] suffering.”

Elvis Elliot, 28, also agreed with the need to reduce VAT.

“The impact right now will bring the people in the Bain’s Town constituency... together,” Elliot said.

“I know that, and with the young [people] too.

“Jobwise, because a lot of people aren’t working like that, it will [also] help a lot of people to be better off to buy groceries.

“I think it would be a significant impact on households.”

Crystal Rolle, 18, whose family owns the Discount Value convenience store on Baillou Hill Road, said since the implementation of VAT, families in the area do not have the money to buy what they really need.

“These things [are] too expensive,” Rolle said.

“The people around here, they don’t really work, and we don’t really need too much high prices.

“[It’s] killing the people.”

Rolle said it will also make things easier on her family’s business because a decrease in VAT will mean an increase in business.

“I think it makes sense, because [breadbasket items] are things people mostly buy, but they are really too expensive,” she added.

“It will make life a lot easier for a lot of people.

“The people didn’t have it before VAT, so judge now.”

There have not been any new unemployment numbers since the results of a survey taken last October were released in December.

The national unemployment rate decreased just over one percent, from 12.7 percent in May to 11.6 percent in October, according to the Department of Statistics.

The fall in the unemployment rate was attributed, in part, to temporary jobs created after Hurricane Matthew.