Attorney general to review NIA

As the Minnis administration sets about reviewing and auditing each government ministry and department, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), which operated for five years without legislation to govern it, will also come under scrutiny.

Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday he has requested the NIA Bill the former government drafted, but has not yet seen it.

Speaking to the NIA, Bethel said everything in The Bahamas is subject to the rule of law and the constitution.

“Nobody, no agency, no anything can extend its reach beyond those delineated by the constitution,” Bethel said.

The Free National Movement promised to legislate and set a clear mandate for the NIA on the campaign trail.

In the Speech from the Throne delivered last week, the government promised to “enact legislation to establish the National Intelligence Agency”.

Bethel advised that his department is conducting a series of reviews on key national matters and that it will take time, as many of these are sensitive.

He said the government is committed to transparency and the public will be kept informed.

The public has been left in the dark on the scope of the NIA.

In the absence of legislation, the NIA’s specific functioning remains unclear.

When the NIA was implemented, then Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage said his ministry set up the “unit” to help gather intelligence in an effort to prevent the emergence of new threats to The Bahamas.

Its purpose is to be the eyes and ears of the country, not only locally, but beyond that to regional and international levels, Nottage said.

In its 2012 Charter for Governance, the Progressive Liberal Party committed to the formation of the NIA to “address all categories of major breaches/crime in our jurisdiction”.

It remains unclear what specific role the NIA has played in the fight against crime.

Concerns about the NIA were repeatedly brought up by opposition members under the former government.

Former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner questioned why the agency was being funded with no legal foundation or proper oversight.

She accused the government of operating a “national spy agency”.

But Nottage said he was not aware that The Bahamas had such an agency.

Last September, Nottage said the draft bill had to go back to Cabinet for “further refinement”.

The NIA legislation was never tabled.

In May 2016, then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said the NIA Bill would be tabled that month.

But that never happened.

In April 2015, Maynard-Gibson said concerns regarding legislation to regulate the NIA had been addressed and the proposed bill would be presented to Cabinet soon.

Maynard-Gibson never divulged what those concerns were, but said the proposed legislation had been reviewed.

In December 2014, Nottage said the bill would be tabled in 2015.

But that did not happen.

FNMs called for the agency to be shut down in the absence of law to govern it.

But the former government insisted the NIA was operating lawfully.