Former AG rejects social media ‘lie’ about court reporters

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson has branded a report circulating on social media as “an outrageous lie” and purportedly emanating from an officer of the Free National Movement, stating that she formed an “employment service” to “provide the court reporters to the government on contract”.

In a brief statement, Maynard-Gibson said: “I am not now, and have never been, associated with any employment service for the engagement of court reporters or otherwise.”

She said if the person spreading the “fake news” had any interest in the truth she could easily have verified that the court reporters who are engaged on contract are now contracted by the government of The Bahamas.

“Prior to 2013/2014, most court reporters who were engaged on contract were engaged by a known FNM supporter. This is also a very easily verifiable fact,” Maynard-Gibson said.

She said she has referred this matter to her attorneys for appropriate action.