Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Former AG rejects social media ‘lie’ about court reporters

  • Allyson Maynard-Gibson.


Published: May 29, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson has branded a report circulating on social media as “an outrageous lie” and purportedly emanating from an officer of the Free National Movement, stating that she formed an “employment service” to “provide the court reporters to the government on contract”.

In a brief statement, Maynard-Gibson said: “I am not now, and have never been, associated with any employment service for the engagement of court reporters or otherwise.”

She said if the person spreading the “fake news” had any interest in the truth she could easily have verified that the court reporters who are engaged on contract are now contracted by the government of The Bahamas.

“Prior to 2013/2014, most court reporters who were engaged on contract were engaged by a known FNM supporter. This is also a very easily verifiable fact,” Maynard-Gibson said.

She said she has referred this matter to her attorneys for appropriate action.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links