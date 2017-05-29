Roberts questions if PM has sold out to Izmirlian

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday asked whether Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has sold the country out to former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and at what cost.

“His (Minnis’) very public and ill-conceived alignment with disgruntled foreign investor Sarkis Izmirlian, who has inserted himself into the politics of The Bahamas with aid and comfort from Minnis and the FNM, raises questions about the FNM’s spurious slogan, ‘The People’s Time’. We ask again, which people?”

Izmirlian attended both the swearing-in of Minnis as prime minister a day after the general election and the opening of Parliament last Wednesday.

Roberts said, “... As significant as Baha Mar is to the economy of The Bahamas and was to the Minnis election campaign message, an FNM policy on Baha Mar was noticeably absent from the Speech from the Throne.

“Why was that? Did Minnis still not want to offend one foreigner after receiving an overwhelming electoral mandate from tens of thousands of Bahamians? Why is that?”

In opposition, Minnis made it clear he was not comfortable with the way the Christie administration was handling arrangements for Baha Mar under the new ownership of CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

“It is the FNM who had to clean up the PLP’s mess at Baha Mar last time,” Minnis said in March.

“The FNM will likely have to do so again. If the FNM had been in charge, 6,000 Bahamians would now be working at Baha Mar for the past two years and four months.”

He also pledged that an FNM administration would execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar.

After witnessing Minnis’ swearing-in on May 11, Izmirlian said it was a wonderful day for The Bahamas and his offer to get Baha Mar back remained on the table.

VAT

In addition to addressing the Baha Mar matter in his statement yesterday, Roberts accused the Minnis administration of committing “electoral fraud”.

In opposition, the FNM promised to repeal value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, babies’ and children’s clothing, electricity, water, all heath coverage and insurance.

However, in the Speech from the Throne last week, the new government promised to “take action to effect a reduction of VAT on breadbasket items”.

Roberts charged yesterday that Minnis stands on “a shaky foundation of broken promises”.

“These broken promises represent electoral fraud of the worst kind,” he said.

“Minnis’ message to the Bahamian electorate was fake news all along.”

Roberts also challenged the government to adopt a commitment made by the PLP to place a cap on the interests and fees charged to civil servants who secure loans from local commercial banks on salary deductions.

“Bahamians must feel that government policies benefit the masses and not the privileged few at the expense of the masses,” he said.

Roberts said the PLP looks forward to a spirited budget debate; a real-world exercise where the proverbial rubber meets the road “and we all can finally move away from political rhetoric, bluster, posturing and fake news and focus on the realities of governance”.