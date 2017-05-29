Former DPM: I don’t discourage ambition

Interim Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Philip Brave Davis said he would welcome all leadership challenges at the PLP’s national convention, though a date has yet to be set.

“First of all, we have to resolve our elections issues,” Davis said.

“Once that is resolved we will focus on having the convention.

“It will be a decision of the caucus.

“I don’t want to preempt the thinking or the advice I might get from any of my political colleagues.

“I won’t venture to predict when it will be conducted.”

Davis, who confirmed he will run for leader when the time comes, encouraged all PLPs with leadership aspiration to enter their names in the race, noting that ambition will not be stifled.

Davis has said the PLP must be reformed.

“I will run for leader and I don’t discourage ambition,” he said.

“Once convention is called, anyone who wishes to vie for the post, they will have that right.

“They will have that opportunity.”

Davis’ stance is in stark contrast to that of former PLP Leader and Prime Minister Perry Christie, who admonished PLPs ahead of the party’s planned November 2016 convention that a leadership challenge was not in the best interest of the country at the time.

Christie said the government was faced with too many challenges to have a leadership battle as well.

At the January convention, Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears was the only person to challenge Christie.

Sears was soundly beaten.

There were claims leading into the convention that the deck was stacked in Christie’s favor.

Following the PLP’s crushing defeat at the polls two weeks ago, Christie accepted responsibility for the loss.

He retired from frontline politics, ending a 40-year career in public service.

Davis was named interim leader, leaving the post of deputy leader vacant.

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe plans to seek the chairmanship role, with PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts not seeking another run at the post.

Wilchcombe served as chairman in the mid-90s.