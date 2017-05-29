Major admits former colleagues erred

Former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald’s solicitation of contracts from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and Minister of Labour Shane Gibson’s acceptance of money from Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard were “misjudgments that ought not to have happened”, former Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major said.

While reflecting on the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) crushing defeat at the polls in a recent interview, Major was asked whether he breached Cabinet procedure.

“I think any right-thinking Bahamian, any right-thinking person, would recognize that those were misjudgments that ought not to have happened,” Major said.

The revelations were made in April, during the election campaign.

In emails dating back to 2013, which The Tribune revealed, Fitzgerald solicited brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts with the resort from Izmirlian.

He later admitted to seeking Izmirlian’s “assistance” for “some work” on behalf of his ailing father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

It was also revealed that Nygard International Partnership made direct payments of US$5,000 per month into the Bank of America account of Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson prior to the general election in 2012 and into 2013.

Gibson confirmed he accepted money from the controversial Lyford Cay resident. He claimed the funds were used for community initiatives.

Asked whether the ministers should have been fired and/or had their nominations revoked, Major said, “Well, again, that’s a judgment. Hindsight is 20/20. At that point, would it have made a difference [on the outcome of the election?] Probably not.

“On principle, the principle would have made a difference in terms of rebounding.

“But, I think, at that point, if you would have revoked [their nominations] and [gotten] another candidate... there is something in politics that I have learned, you know; it seems to me that what complicates politics sometimes is a person may determine if they admit, then the admission in itself is an example of why you may be unfit, whereas other persons would say the admission and the contrition is an acceptance that you are human and you deserve another chance.”

The revelations involving Fitzgerald were made on the morning of Nomination Day. The revelations involving Gibson were made days later — when there was no option to name another candidate.

Major suggested the electorate would have respected the admissions of wrongdoing and even considered it noble once there was a “clean up”.

Ultimately, the former speaker asserted that Fitzgerald and Gibson ought to have done the right thing.

“I have found that life ought to be simplified and not be so caught up in what people would say or do,” he said.

“It’s complicated, but we all just ought to do the right thing.

“That is what we are here to do and we ought to do the right thing.”

Silence

Major said former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s decision not to address either matter “proved to be fatal”.

For days, Christie remained silent on the revelations and, on one occasion, outright refused to answer questions.

When he did address the matters, it was vague and summed up as “politics”.

He dismissed them as FNM lies.

Major suggested that Christie should have acknowledged and addressed them.

“I think it was a fatal error in judgment and a fatal error in leadership, and all of us were affected,” he said.

“... There was an outcry unquestionably for the leadership to address that, and obviously it did not happen.

“I believe it was the final nail in the coffin of the entire organization.”

Major added, “I think, clearly, because of its perception and the thought process involved as to the intent, I think that would have created a challenge that ought to have been acknowledged, respected and addressed.

“And, I guess obviously a judgment was made as to why not.

“I haven’t spoken to any of the individuals about it.”