Darville denies ‘troubling’ use of public funds

Former Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville has characterized as “reckless” the claim by Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson that the preliminary assessment of hurricane relief spending on the northern island was “alarming and troubling”.

Darville claimed that the government is going on a “ghost witch hunt”.

“Let me state unequivocally that, during my tenure as minister for Grand Bahama, members of my team and I executed our duties with integrity, consistent with the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and followed the rules of governance laid down by the Cabinet Office,” he said.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Thompson said the assessment found that over $1 million was paid to one person for cleaning without any scope of the work on file, no bids submitted and no written verification from the Ministry of Works that the work was performed.

Thompson claimed that some people received employment contracts for $18,000 per year and received salaries to be liaisons with Family Island administrators, but never reported to the administrators.

He also said that contracts in the amount of $200,000 were issued to repair public buildings without Cabinet approval or a public bid process, and there was little documented evidence that the proper verifications were done before money was paid out.

The government has announced audits will be conducted within all ministries, including departments and agencies funded by the public purse, of people hired on contract.

In response to the claims, Darville said, “At no point was a million-dollar contract issued during the clean-up and restoration exercise.

“Before every natural disaster, heavy equipment operators are identified and put on notice of the possible need to utilize their service, sometimes during and, in some instances, immediately following the disaster.

“In none of these cases does government require or request bids.

“Instead, rates are set by the Ministry of Works, and all persons with heavy equipment are used, if the magnitude of the disaster requires massive assistance, as was the case with Hurricane Matthew.

“Secondly, it is not unusual for persons to be hired in one government agency, but posted to another agency, as was the case with several contracted workers.”

He added that due to the urgency to ensure that government assets and public infrastructure were operational and restored in the aftermath of the storm, the majority of the contracts were negotiated.

“This is not unusual and is in keeping with successive governments' policies,” he said.

Darville insisted that it is unfortunate that Thompson would address the press before completing a full and thorough investigation.

“I fully support an audit because I am confident that the findings would prove no wrongdoing,” he said.

“Furthermore, it was announced by this government and mandated by law, that all government accounts must be audited.

“However, I do have a problem with the way this administration is trying to create the impression that something untoward happened, without factual information to substantiate such allegations.

“The minister of state's so-called ‘troubling findings’, which suggest to the public some evidence of wrongdoing, will be inconsistent with any auditor's report.

“This is not only premature but reckless and sets a dangerous precedent for this FNM administration.

“The minister's statements are nothing more than mere smoke and mirrors by the FNM.

“It is patently obvious that they have no real plan of moving Grand Bahama forward and are trying to buy time to devise an effective plan.

“I admonish the minister to get on with running this country and move on from their ‘stop, review and cancel’ policies.”

Hurricane Matthew created widespread devastation in Grand Bahama.

Many homes have yet to recover from the impact of the storm last October.