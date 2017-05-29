Man shot dead

A man was shot and killed on Boatswain Hill, off Carmichael Road, around 1 p.m. yesterday, police said.

Residents reported hearing gunshots and seeing a white Honda Accord leave the scene of the shooting.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said responding officers found the man’s body in the street with gunshot wounds.

The motive for the killing was undetermined and the victim’s identity was not released.

Cash encouraged anyone with information to contact authorities.

There have been 58 murders for the year, compared to 49 during the same period last year.

A murder was recorded last Thursday on Grand Bahama.

Police found the body of a man in a vehicle near East Sunrise Plaza with gunshot wounds to his head shortly before 11 p.m.

On Thursday morning, Donnae Smith, a mother of two, was shot and killed near her Lee Street home in Nassau Village, New Providence.

Since May 10, Election Day, there have been five murders.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration said it is resolved to target the root causes of criminality and implement modern crime fighting strategies.

The government called on religious leaders to play an integral role in the crime fight.

To do this, the government said, while focusing urgently on prevention, deterrence and enforcement, it will introduce legislation for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), address the conditional release of offenders through a parole system and establish a guns and gangs unit that will focus on dismantling gangs in The Bahamas.

Additionally, the government pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders, all relevant government agencies and implement neighborhood safety programs with the help of community-based partners to change the culture of violence in Bahamian communities.