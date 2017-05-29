Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest has assured there will be no new taxes in the 2017/2018 budget, which he will present in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, but he reconfirmed the new administration will have to borrow to cover the government’s obligations.

“We are trying to be revenue neutral, meaning there [are] no new taxes while supporting our promises with respect to the Speech from the Throne, and indicating to the Bahamian people that we are serious about the commitments we’ve made during our campaign,” Turnquest told The Nassau Guardian.

“Secondly, we intend to do our best to maintain expenditure levels to the previous year while we work through all the various issues that exist with respect to commitments made by the previous government and projects that would have been ongoing.”

Asked to characterize the state of government finances, Turnquest said, “We have some concerns. I don’t want to preempt the budget presentation, but I think we will lay out for the Bahamian people very clearly where we are and the steps that we hope to implement to begin the transformation.”

He said the specific level of borrowing that will be undertaken by the new administration is still being assessed.

“I would not want to speculate at the moment.

“We’re still working on the numbers. It’ll be clear in a week,” Turnquest said.

Despite the fact that the Speech from the Throne only mentions that the government will effect a “reduction” of value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, Turnquest also assured that the Minnis administration intends to honor its commitment to “eliminate” VAT on breadbasket items as well as on all baby and children’s clothing, electricity, water, all heath coverage and insurance.

While in opposition, Dr. Hubert Minnis, the now prime minister, pledged to “repeal” VAT on those items, while accusing the Christie administration of committing a “heartless” act against poor people by taxing them in those areas.

The Speech from the Throne, delivered last Wednesday, says: “My government will take action to effect a reduction of VAT on breadbasket items”.

The Nassau Guardian asked Turnquest whether this represented a shift in position, given that the Free National Movement (FNM) said all along that VAT would be “eliminated” on breadbasket and certain other items.

“I don’t know [if] there is actually a change. I don’t want to get too much into the semantics of the wording, but we remain committed to our campaign promises,” Turnquest said.

He admitted that he could not project when VAT would be eliminated on children’s clothing, electricity, water, health coverage and insurance.

Turnquest said the government hopes to eliminate VAT on breadbasket items first.

“We are making every effort to do that,” he said.

“We are doing our best to adjust this particular area, given the short term that we have (ahead of the 2017/2018 budget communication). I have directed our budget team to present that as one of the elements of this budget (on Wednesday).”

Turnquest said assessments were still being conducted, so he could not say how much revenue the government would forego by eliminating VAT on breadbasket items.

“It’s not a fiscal issue,” he added.

“It is more of a technical issue in terms of how business establishments deal with it at the cash register.”

Reacting to the Speech from the Throne on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis suggested that the new administration has clearly shifted its position with respect to VAT.

"The real world of governance is now hitting home to them," Davis said.

"This is not just trash-talking from a platform.

"I think that reality is now setting in.

"The reality will curb the trash-talking.

"With respect to taxes, it was being touted that certain taxes or certain VAT applications would be repealed and not reduced and... they seem to be talking about reduction now, rather than repeal or elimination."

Pressed on when VAT would be eliminated on babies’ and children’s clothing, electricity, water, health coverage and insurance, Turnquest said, “It depends on the financial ability to do it in the timeframe that we anticipate, but the reality is that there are a number of adjustments needed to be made to get our fiscal house in order.

“We will do that as quickly as we can without shock and pain to the economy.”

The fiscal deficit more than doubled before the passage of Hurricane Matthew and landed at $310.4 million at the end of the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

The Christie administration had continually asserted that Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin led to unexpected spending, which placed a dent in the government’s original fiscal targets.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ 2016 Annual Report revealed that the deficit for the 2015/2016 fiscal year was “more than double in comparison to budget forecasts of $139.1 million”.

The estimated debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 77.9 percent at the end of the year and has consecutively increased since 2014.

The national debt is now more than $7 billion.