Overtime payment process begins for police officers

Hundreds of police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013 and 2014 filed into the Police Training College today to collect their long awaited overtime pay.

With their checks in hand, some officers screamed happily while others smiled as they left.

In the face of high levels of crime, officers were placed on 12-hour shifts on September 6, 2013 until December 2013. The shifts resumed in February 2014.

In July 2015, Supreme Court Justice Milton Evans ruled that the government either pay outstanding overtime to officers who worked 12-hour shifts or give them equivalent in days off.

Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the Supreme Court ruling.

Before the general election, then Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that officers would be paid in two tranches: the first payment to be made today and the second following the next budget cycle.

The Free National Movement (FNM) also pledged to pay officers.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) welcomes the payment of officers.

"The PLP has left the instructions in place to pay it and the FNM has now carried out our commitment," Davis said in a statement.

Check collection began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. The process will extend until Wednesday during the same hours