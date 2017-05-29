Date:
Breaking News:

PM said despite murders there is sense of calm

  • Dr. Hubert Minnis.


Published: May 29, 2017

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said today there has been a “sense of calmness” over the nation since his administration took office.

His statement comes one day after the country recorded the 58th murder for the year.

Responding to questions from the media over the recent killings, Minnis said, “I am sure you can detect there is a sense of calmness over our shores, unlike yesterday.

“A sense of calmness from many respects, especially after the government has changed.”

Minnis spoke to reporters following a tour of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

There have been five murders since May 10. Three of the killings took place between last Thursday and Sunday. This time last year there were 49 murders.

Minnis said Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is working resolutely and “aggressively” to roll out the government’s crime plan.

