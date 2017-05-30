Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Bahamian student sings anthem at Boston Red Sox game

  • Northeastern student Corei Moxey makes the The Bahamas proud, as he performs before a crowd of thousands last month at Fenway Park.

  • The Fenway Park marquee announces Corei Moxey.


Published: May 30, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Before an estimated crowd of 30,000, Corei Moxey, a standout Bahamian student at Northeastern University, sang the national anthem of the United States at a recent Boston Red Sox game held at Fenway Park.

Corei, a Chemical Engineering student, was selected for this honor based on his performance background while attending Northeastern. The proud graduate of Sunland Baptist Academy in Freeport, Grand Bahama, went on to serve as an Executive Board member of the National Society of Black Engineers in Boston and recently completed an international engineering and project management work assignment in Singapore.

After his stellar performance at the Boston Red Sox game, Corei plans to complete his Master’s in Engineering Management at Northeastern. This promising pupil and performer is the son of Michelle and Cliff Moxey and grandson of Nelson and Calouise Moxey of Freeport, and Patrick and Jeanie Gomez of Nassau.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links