PM urges NEMA to speed up as hurricane season nears

Seven months after Hurricane Matthew devastated the northern islands of The Bahamas, several families remain displaced and unprepared to weather another storm as the hurricane season begins on Thursday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday.

Minnis, who toured the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Gladstone Road, urged departmental heads and staff to redouble their efforts to assist Bahamians impacted by Matthew and Hurricane Joaquin, which struck the southern islands of The Bahamas in October 2015.

“I encourage you to continue and complete all repairs which are in progress,” Minnis said.

“Please, bring all such projects to completion before you commence new ones.

“I wish for you to provide the Office of the Prime Minister a report of the remaining houses to be repaired post Hurricane Matthew.

“I am aware that you have not commenced your new housing program since Matthew.

“I hope you can start to rebuild homes shortly, as I understand a number of people are without homes.

“We have much work to do, much work to do, as we must redouble our efforts in the shortest period of time, bring relief and comfort to those who are hurting.”

Addressing the staff at NEMA, Minnis said with the upcoming hurricane season it is the government’s prayer that The Bahamas is not impacted by any major storms.

He pointed out that there are still Bahamians who have yet to repair their damaged homes.

He included himself among them, noting that his roof still leaks.

“I hope we would have a mild hurricane season, if not, no hurricanes.

“I know a lot of homes are still not repaired.

“As you drive around you see many houses that still have tarps [on the roof] and yet hurricane season is approaching.

“Even my own home has not been repaired.

“And every time it rains, I am still swimming.

“But, I hope to have that repaired very soon.

“And just as I am aggressively moving to repair my own, I would want you to aggressively move to repair all other Bahamian homes, both on New Providence and throughout the Family Islands.”

Department of Meteorology Director Trevor Basden said yesterday that based on international projections for this season, there could be between 11 and 17 storms, with up to four becoming major weather systems.

Hurricane Matthew impacted thousands of Bahamians and caused an estimated $600 million worth of damage, while Joaquin caused an estimated $200 million in damage.