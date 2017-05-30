Man pleads guilty at drug arraignment

A 33-year-old man who admitted trying to smuggle cocaine into Fort Lauderdale, Florida, through Lynden Pindling International Airport was yesterday jailed for four years.

Sergio Demeritte, of Carmichael Road, was traveling with his girlfriend, Shekira Munroe, 40, and her sister, Shermaine Munroe, 37, both of Sixth Street, The Grove, on May 26 when police found the drugs hidden in four pairs of sneakers in his duffle bag.

Demeritte pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to supply, taking preparatory steps to export drugs and drug exportation at his arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Demeritte and the Munroes also face a charge of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply, which they have denied.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Edna Pratt, Demeritte admitted to placing the drugs in the bag and said it belonged to him.

His lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, said that Demeritte, an unemployed electrical helper, had been seeking work for three years.

Ferguson said that Demeritte, who has taken on the responsibility of taking care of 10 children, made an “irrational decision” but owned up to his actions by pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Ferguson asked the court to consider that this was Demeritte’s first brush with the law.

Forbes said that if Demeritte had been following the news, he would have heard that the day before his smuggling attempt another person was sent to prison for smuggling cocaine in her weave.

After taking into account all the factors in Demeritte’s favor, Forbes said that his sentence had to serve as a deterrent to others.

Demeritte and the other defendants return to court on June 1 to learn whether prosecutors intend to proceed with the conspiracy charge.

In the interim, the Munroes have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.