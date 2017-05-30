New AC ordered for Critical Care Block

A replacement has been ordered for the malfunctioning air conditioning system in the Critical Care Block of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), according to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.

“I am advised that we now have on-site a backup air conditioning system that has replaced the capacity for the on-site built-in air conditioning system,” Sands told the media yesterday.

“We have ordered a replacement for the existing air conditioning system which has malfunctioned.

“Hopefully we will put this behind us and move on to other challenges, but the managing director and the hospital administrator have committed that this is just not a partial or temporary fix for what has been a vexing problem.”

Last week, Hospital Administrator Mary Lightbourne-Walker said elective surgeries at PMH were postponed because of issues with the air-conditioning systems.

Some surgeries have been postponed for months.

Issues concerning the air conditioning system have been ongoing since the building has been occupied, according to Lightbourne-Walker.

Sands said while he cannot change the past, he is determined to permanently solve the problem and see that patients receive proper care.

“The hospital now finds itself full,” he said.

“There are people who are in our emergency room waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

“The implications of the Critical Care Block and operating theater being up to full capacity has implications and consequences that are very, very serious.

“The operating rooms are now functioning.

“The surgical and nursing teams and operation staff are committed to getting the job done.

“Our role now is to allow them to function.

“We have gone to great lengths and I’ve been informed that the short-term solution, that will allow us to put in the permanent solution, is not only in place, but it is working.

“We cannot change the past, but our approach to solving problems is that we are going to turn over whatever obstacle is in the way in order to get it done.”

Sands’ comments came after he toured PMH on Monday.

He pointed out that while there is a lot of work to be done in the healthcare sector, he will not be able to give a timeline or costing of all of it at this time.

“As we get familiar with the challenges and with what is required in order to move this healthcare system forward, it would be inappropriate for me to give you an off the cuff answer,” he said.

“I can assure you that our team will outline a plan, a comprehensive plan complete with costing and timelines, and we will get back to you and the Bahamian public in a reasonable time.

“I would hate to give an off the cuff commitment without having an idea of the true requirements to get an honest answer to the public.”

Last year, the hospital said four of the six compressors at the hospital were hit by surges after a power outage.