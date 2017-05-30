Davis: Payout to police proves FNM was wrong

Police overtime payments made yesterday prove the statements made by the Free National Movement (FNM) on the campaign trail pertaining to the Public Treasury were ”irresponsible and reckless”, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday.

Police officers who worked overtime in 2013 had to take the matter to court as the previous government had refused to pay them.

In a statement yesterday, Davis said, “The Progressive Liberal Party welcomes the payment of the overtime due to police officers which was made today.

“The PLP left the instructions in place to pay it and the FNM has now carried out our commitment.

“This payment is made today notwithstanding previous statements made by the FNM during the election campaign that the treasury was broke and that there was no money to pay the police.

“The PLP said then the FNM’s statements were false, irresponsible and reckless.

“With the payment today, the facts prove that we were right.

“The FNM’s statements have been proven to be patently false.”

Days prior to the general election, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that officers will be paid in two tranches: The first payment to be made on May 29 and the second in the next budget cycle.

However, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who spoke at several FNM rallies in the days leading up to the election, claimed neither the PLP nor the FNM would be able to pay officers because “the money ain’t there” in the treasury.

Ingraham said one of the first things the FNM government will have to do is “borrow tens of millions of dollars to pay bills that the PLP government is now unable to pay” hindering the FNM from immediately fulfilling some of its campaign promises.

Davis added yesterday that, “The Progressive Liberal Party is firm in its belief that during the course of its last administration the PLP has managed the fiscal affairs of The Bahamas in a prudent manner that allows the current FNM administration to fulfill the obligations of governance without the imposition of new taxes.

“We will have more to say about our financial stewardship during the upcoming budget debate.”

The new budget will be brought to the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest assured there will be no new taxes in the budget, but reconfirmed the new administration will have to borrow to cover the government’s obligations.