Minnis: A sense of calm, despite recent murders

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is working resolutely and “aggressively” to roll out the government’s crime plan, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who indicated that, notwithstanding several recent killings, there has been a sense of “calmness”, in many respects, over the nation since his government took office.

Responding to questions from the media over the recent killings, Minnis said, “I am sure you can detect there is a sense of calmness over our shores, unlike yesterday; a sense of calmness from many respects, especially after the government has changed.”

There have been five murders since May 10.

Three of those killings took place between last Thursday and Sunday.

A man was shot and killed on Boatswain Hill, off Carmichael Road, around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police found the body of a man in a vehicle near East Sunrise Plaza on Grand Bahama with gunshot wounds to his head shortly before 11 p.m. last Thursday.

That morning, Donnae Smith, a mother of two, was shot and killed near her Lee Street home in Nassau Village, New Providence.

There have been 58 murders for the year, compared to 49 during the same period last year.

In February, Dames, a former deputy commissioner of police, said an FNM administration would reintroduce term limits for the commissioner of police, reorganize police reserves, review officers' pay and launch neighborhood watch programs.

The Christie administration legislated security of tenure for the commissioner of police.

It said this would prevent political interference with the work of the commissioner in fighting crime.

Under the former administration, more than 600 murders were recorded, and a murder record was set in 2016 — 146.

The FNM lamented the high crime rate in opposition and pledged to tackle the root causes of crime.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration said it is resolved to implement modern crime fighting strategies.

The government also called on religious leaders to play an integral role in the crime fight.

To do this, the government said, while focusing urgently on prevention, deterrence and enforcement, it will introduce legislation for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), address the conditional release of offenders through a parole system and establish a guns and gangs unit that will focus on dismantling gangs in The Bahamas.

Additionally, the government pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders, all relevant government agencies and implement neighborhood safety programs with the help of community-based partners to change the culture of violence in Bahamian communities.



