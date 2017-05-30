Police officers get long overdue pay

Police officers yesterday finally received the long-awaited payments owed to them for working extended shifts in 2013.

The payments were made at the Police Training College in New Providence.

Although former Prime Minister Perry Christie had foreshadowed the date for the initial payment to be made, Police Staff Association (PSA) Executive Treasurer Corporal Kirk Bastian indicated some surprise at the announcement over the weekend that the payments will be made.

“They had a force order come out in reference to payment and where officers go to receive payments” he said.

“...We are just as surprised getting the information the same time as [you].

“The commissioner of police wasn’t communicating with the Police Staff Association as it relates to payments, or how many payments it is.”

In 2013, officers were called upon to work 12-hour shifts in an effort to reduce the high level of violence, mainly in New Providence.

In 2015, police won their suit against the government in the Supreme Court ordering the payment of their overtime funds.

The government appealed.

Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the Supreme Court ruling ordering the government to compensate officers.

Days prior to the general election, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that officers will be paid in two tranches: The first payment to be made on May 29 and the second in the next budget cycle.

However, speaking at a Free National Movement rally, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham claimed the PLP nor the FNM would be able to pay officers because there was no money in the treasury.

Bastian yesterday thanked the Minnis administration for keeping the promise made by the Christie administration.

“The officers seem happy that finally they have received some compensation in reference to the overtime payment,” he said.

“The government is making headway, and so we thank the Minnis administration for looking at the matter and dealing with the matter and using [May] 29 as a springboard in paying the officers.

“...It was a date that [Christie] announced and the thing is we shouldn’t use it as a political tool because this is a court order.

“The court had ordered them to pay it and the Minnis administration just [stuck to the date] that the former prime minister announced that it was to be paid.

“So at the end of the day, we are gateful that some of the monies...are being distributed to the officers.”

When asked about police payouts, despite previous assertions that there was not enough money in the Public Treasury, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday, “They are going to get a complete report of our budget communication on Wednesday.

“The minister of finance is putting that all together and we will finalize that in Cabinet tomorrow morning.”