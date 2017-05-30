PM: Forensic audit for NIB

The government is moving ahead "aggressively" with its forensic audits for certain government programs and other government related agencies, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who indicated yesterday that the National Insurance Board (NIB) is high on that list.

Speaking to reporters following a tour of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters on Gladstone Road, Minnis was asked to detail which ministries and government departments are currently being reviewed and which ones will come under review next.

“We are looking at doing forensic audits in various, different areas,” Minnis said.

“Hurricane relief is one of them. We'll look at areas like National Insurance.

“We will look at; well, I don't want to call them. If I state what they are, then they might start hiding stuff.”

The Christie administration spent almost $900,000 on a forensic investigation into NIB.

Minnis did not elaborate on plans for a forensic audit into NIB.

Asked when NEMA will be audited, Minnis said as soon as possible.

“All I know is I want all information locked down, so I can’t give you too much information,” he said.

“If I give you too much information then those who are guilty may start to hide the information.

“And I want to expose everything so that the Bahamian people would know.”

The government has set a mandate to clean house and remove corrupt practices and theft wherever possible, beginning with forensic and other audits and ultimately introducing a package of anti-corruption legislation.

During the Minnis administration’s first Cabinet meeting, a week after the election, the government announced that forensic audits will be conducted on the Urban Renewal Department, Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), all of which were controversial under the previous administration.

The government said there will also be forensic audits on other departments and programs, and all ministers will conduct audits within their respective ministries, including departments and agencies funded by taxpayer dollars or people hired on contract.

On the night of the FNM’s victory, Minnis warned that while an FNM government will not victimize anyone, those who have abused positions of trust “may have something to fear”.

On the campaign trail, the FNM accused the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of being corrupt, accused some of its members of having conflicts of interests, and pointed to agreements the government entered into on behalf of Bahamians, which were never made public.

Such agreements include the sealed deal with the Export-Import Bank of China to get Baha Mar completed and opened.

Despite repeated promises from the former prime minister and former attorney general to move the court to unseal the agreement, the former government never did so.

Attorney General Carl Bethel confirmed on Sunday that the Office of the Attorney General has set its sights on the sealed agreement.

He also said the former government’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA) will be reviewed, and he has already requested to see the NIA Bill drafted by the Christie administration.

The former government never tabled the bill and allowed the NIA to operate over its five-year term without legislation to govern it, a move the Free National Movement repeatedly criticized while in opposition.