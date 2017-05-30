$100 million health bill

The former administration left more than $100 million in unfunded healthcare commitments, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands revealed yesterday.

Sands made the comment after touring Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Asked to reveal the amount of money the Christie adminstration spent on National Health Insurance (NHI), Sands told reporters, “I would rather not say, because we are still trying to get all of those numbers together.

“As you can imagine, in preparation for the finalization of the budget we have had to not only identify what has been spent, but we need to understand the commitments that have been made.

”There are commitments that have been made in health that are as yet unfunded in excess of $100 million.

“That means that as we proceed, we are going to have to find monies to deal with those commitments that have been made, as well as deliver services going forward.

“That is a very, very concerning reality, but in an era of transparency and accountability, we believe the Bahamian people have to know what commitments have been made in their name.

“What contracts have been signed?

“What contracts have been executed?

“To whom were they executed and when were they executed?

“Some of them were executed within the last week, prior to the election.

“Some of them were executed in the month before the election.

“The accusation that we are minded to interfere, I don’t think people ought to be concerned, except to say we need to ensure that any decision made by this government on behalf of the Bahamian people has to assure value and benefit, and in health care the implications of that are extremely far-reaching.

“It means whether people live or not. It means whether or not a loved one gets the care that they need at the time that they need it. And so, we have a lot of work to do.”

A Different NHI

Sands said despite the “budgetary challenges” the government faces, it’s committed to improving NHI.

“The team at NHI has been given [its] charge,” he said.

“They are aware of the changes that they need to make in terms of service delivery and methods of delivery of that service.

“As we retool the public relations campaign, the advertisements [and] the educational aspects of NHI will be modified.

“The Bahamian people want what has been promised to them.

“We have committed to an effective NHI campaign and we will deliver on that.”

The minister said modifications will also focus on catastrophic care as Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has repeatedly stated.

Sands said he plans to “harmonize health care strategy” by forming stronger relationships with stakeholders.

“It will not only be primary care, but there will be a real commitment to some of the catastrophic problems that destroy families, that have families making obscene choices as to whether...to pay their mortage or whether to let a loved one die,” he said.

“We are committed to not only the development and participation of the private sector, but to improve the public sector.

“So yes, NHI is going to be different.

“NHI under the previous administration was never funded.

“There was no plan put in place as to how NHI could be sustained.

“We, having now been given a mandate by the Bahamian people to manage their affairs, will have to demonstrate how this can be a sustainable program that has lasting impact and provides value to the Bahamian people.

“Without going into specifics, let’s simply say that NHI is here to stay.

“We recognize it to be an important part of the overall healthcare delivery.

“We believe that healthcare ought to have a seamless, single governing structure so that there is no longer the silo of the Public Hospitals Authority as opposed to the Department of Public Health, which is different from the Ministry of Health and the private sector.

“But ultimately, there is [to be] a single governing structure that makes it easier for patients to move in and out of the various parts of our healthcare system.

“In the soonest time possible, we are going to introduce that concept and the placement of people in strategic positions to make that happen.

“We are also going to ensure that the senior members of each of those teams speak to each other on a regular basis...that there is a communication mechanism...”

Sands said among issues at the top of the list of adjustments to be made at PMH are improvements to Accident and Emergency, the maternity/child wing and the coroner’s facility, and improving conditions of service for registered nurses.

In the Speech from the Throne delivered last Wednesday, the government promised to “extend the focus of National Health Insurance to secondary and tertiary healthcare”.