Press Secretary: Minnis will address the media quarterly

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will address the nation twice a year and will engage the media once per quarter at “special press conferences”, Press Secretary Anthony “Ace” Newbold announced today.

Newbold was speaking at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Once a quarter you will have an opportunity to question the prime minister on different matters,” Newbold said.

“One of the reasons Prime Minister Minnis decided to do that is to avoid as much as possible the scrum that happened at NEMA yesterday.”

Newbold was referring to the impromptu press conference with Minnis on Monday outside of the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) headquarters. Minnis answered a wide range of questions from reporters following a tour of NEMA.

Newbold later apologized for using the word ‘scrum’. He said the word might have been too harsh.

When asked whether members of the press would have access to Minnis outside of the scheduled press conferences, Newbold said the prime minister would make that determination.

“He will decide when he wants to talk to the press,” Newbold said.

“I think he has the right and he deserves to have that right. If you have a question that you need answered, make an appointment to sit down with him. If you have some questions, ask me. I’ll find out for you. Again, it does not mean you’re not going to speak to the prime minister.

“He will engage the press once each quarter.”

Reporters are accustomed to speaking to the prime minister at public events.