Verdict in Kofhe Goodman's retrial expected today

The jury in the trial of the man accused of the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer has retired to deliberate.

Earlier today Justice Carolita Bethell told the all woman jury they must be sure of Kofhe Goodman’s guilt for him to be convicted.



Goodman has denied knowledge of Marco's murder. The little boy's naked body was found wrapped in a sheet behind the Cable Beach apartment complex where Goodman lived and his clothing was found in the garbage in front of the building.

Marco's remains were found on September 28, 2011, five days after he failed to return to his Brougham Street home after leaving to buy candy. The verdict is expected later today.