Kofhe Goodman guilty

After deliberating for about two hours, the jury in the retrial of Kofhe Goodman came back with a guilty verdict today.

This is second time that Goodman has been convicted of the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer.

The little boy's naked body was found wrapped in a sheet behind the Cable Beach apartment complex where Goodman lived and his clothing was found in the garbage in front of the building.

Marco's remains were found on September 28, 2011, five days after he failed to return to his Brougham Street home after leaving to buy candy.