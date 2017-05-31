Jamaican woman charged with human trafficking

A 20-year-old Jamaican woman is facing four counts of human trafficking after allegedly forcing another woman from her country into the sex trade earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege that Abbigail Wilson committed the crimes between March and May 26.

It is alleged that Wilson, being concerned with others, recruited, received, harbored and transported a woman to and within The Bahamas for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations and is expected to stand trial in Magistrates Court on July 12, 13, 14 and 18.

As the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense, Wilson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. However, she has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Bernard Ferguson appeared for Wilson.