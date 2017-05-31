Fallen heroes remembered during Memorial Day ceremony

The lives of 10 U.S. Navy men were commemorated on Monday during a wreath laying ceremony at the site of the Clifton Memorial to those men, at Clifton Pier.

Honored were sailors of Patrol Squadron 23, who perished off the coast of New Providence on May 7, 1954 on a mission to improve U.S. defense against enemy submarine attack.

Each year, the United States and The Bahamas pay tribute to these men: LTJG William H. Martin; ENS Leland R. Osborn; ENS John C. Tinney; John W. Holle, ADC; Joseph A. Kiliszewski, AT3; Franz E. Nelson, AO3; Thomas R. Caylor, ATAN; Gerald P. Lepard, AD3; Albert J. Olson, AT3; and Fred M. Sparks, AL1.

Also remembered were PFC Norman Darling, a Bahamian serving in the United States Army, who was killed in Baghdad in the Iraq War in 2004; and SGT Errol McKinney, a Bahamian who was fatally injured in a motorcycle accident in 2013 shortly after returning to Ft. Bliss, Texas, following a deployment to Afghanistan.

The U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation holds annual Memorial Day observances in coordination with the U.S. Embassy and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, including representatives from the U.S. Embassy to The Bahamas, Bahamian counterparts in law enforcement and government officials.

Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling said, “I believe it is very appropriate that we in The Bahamas, as one of the closest neighboring nations, should join with our partners in this observance, inasmuch as we share principles designed to enhance the values we espouse as countries firmly committed to democracy, the rule of law and the right of our peoples to pursue and maintain those freedoms which many other countries yearn to embrace.”

Several parliamentarians were in attendance, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest; Minister of National Security Marvin Dames; Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield; Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Fred Mitchell.

The Clifton Pier Monument was erected in honor of the sailors on September 4, 1954.