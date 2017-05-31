Elks host conference

Under the theme “Embracing a new fraternal generation to build Elkdom”, the Bahamas State Association of Elks (IBPOEW), under the leadership of T. Ricardo Whylly, state president, and Dgt. Cecelia Cooper, auxiliary president, will meet in its 61st annual state convention at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel in Nassau.

The convention will open at 7:30 p.m tonight, and the guest speaker will be Ruby Ann Cooper-Darling, former member of Parliament and the first woman to register to vote in The Bahamas. The convention will continue Thursday to Monday morning with closed business sessions and the election of officers. The evening sessions are open to the public, and on Thursday at 7 p.m. the health department guest speaker will be Dr. Tracy King, who will speak on suicide prevention.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m. the J. Kingsley Wilson Civil Liberties Department will hold its annual luncheon, when former minister and Co-Chair of the Urban Renewal Commission Algernon Allen will be presented with the Elks Distinguished Humanitarian Award for his outstanding service and contribution to nation building. Also, during this luncheon, the 2017 Brother and Daughter Elks of the Year will be honored. They are Sidney Young and Myrtle Murphy, respectively. Both have more than 50 years of service to the Elks and served in numerous positions, including district deputy.

On Saturday evening the gala black tie Achievement Award Ball will be hosted by the Bahamas State and Auxiliary Presidents at the Hilton. Ten members will be honored for their long, dedicated and faithful service to the Elks in The Bahamas. They are:

• Bro. Clifford Quant – Eureka Lodge No.114;

• Dgt. Lois Richardson – Excelsior Temple No. 37;

• Bro. Sidney Demeritte – Curfew Lodge No. 1162;

• Dgt. Olive Neely – Curfew Temple No. 816;

• Bro. Lawrence Brice – Hercules Lodge No.1202;

• Dgt. Brontis Bloneva Adderley – Alpha Temple No. 909;

• Bro. Kirk Demeritte – Greater Fox Hill Lodge No. 1733;

• Dgt. Agatha Pratt – Greater Fox Hill Temple No. 1360;

• Bro. Raynard Edgecombe – Reuben G. Knowles Lodge No. 1790;

• Dgt. Kay-Ann Bryant – Lillian A. Archer Temple No. 1384.

The Elks Education Department, over 80-plus years, has given scholarships to students who won their annual oratorical contest to further their educations. This Sunday, at 8 p.m. at the Hilton, eight students from local high schools will orate to represent The Bahamas at the Elks International Oratorical Contest in Baltimore, Maryland on August 5, 2017. The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

The 61st Annual Convention will close on Whit Monday with its colorful national parade through the street of Nassau at 3 p.m., beginning from the old City Market parking lot on Market Street and ending at Curfew Elks Rest, Hospital Lane, North.