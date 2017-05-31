Roberts: Govt engaged in victimization

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts has accused the government of victimizing several senior staff members of the National Insurance Board by sending them home.

“Information received by the PLP clearly confirms that Prime Minister Dr. [Hubert] Minnis has again seriously misled Bahamians and has gone back on his word by dismissing senior staff at the National Insurance Board without justification or cause.

“Using the pretext of an audit to violate the employees’ contractual terms of engagement is a lame excuse. [It] is blatant political victimization and intimidation.

“Accounting principles dictate that audits are conducted by allowing personnel concerned to remain on the job and assist with such audits. NIB is required by law to have audits undertaken annually.”

Roberts said the apparent intent of the prime minister and the FNM of promoting political tribalism and divisiveness through political witch hunts is clearly not the way to build a country.

“Tribalism only promotes partisanship, that is, very strong feelings of political and social loyalty and not the accountability, transparency and public trust he claims he wants to build,” he said.

“Contrast this development to current events at the Bahamas Power and Light, BPL, where almost $2 million were reported missing.

“No employee has been arrested and detained by the police, and no senior executive was sent home pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Was there a report of missing funds at NIB? Could Dr. Minnis say unequivocally that the pending audit is in connection to, or as a result of, irregularities or the behavior of any of the senior executives who were sent home?

“Barring these criteria, the actions of Dr. Minnis are nothing more than the same old duplicitous and wicked FNM tactics of demonization, intimidation and victimization.”

Roberts added: “We further note a troubling pattern of behavior by this Minnis government. Despite Dr. Minnis’ public denial, the huge and stark difference in the handling of the recent events at BAIC and BPL smacks of political interference and political persecution based on perceived political association. That much is clear.

“There is no change. This is the same old, evil FNM and their dirty tactics.”