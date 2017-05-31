Major: Carnival report soon complete

A report on the 2017 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is expected to be completed by June 30, said Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) Chairman Paul Major yesterday.

“[With] the new government, everything is kind of on hold until such time as they can review everything,” Major said.

“... Our fiscal year ends June 30, so we expect to have everything in by then.”

Major noted that the completed report will not be an audited one; but based on preliminary numbers, he insists that all bills and any revenue received should be in by that time.

This year’s carnival took place April 28–29 on Grand Bahama and May 4–6 in Nassau.

A date change, weeks before the festival, prompted outrage and confusion in some parties, due to an anticipated clash with general election events.

The original dates, however, were later reinstated.

The carnival kickoff on Grand Bahama had a disappointing crowd turnout and the much-anticipated Machel Montano performance on Nassau’s second night of the festival was rained out.

The price tag for the festival was around $5 million, according to former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis.

This year’s event had a 50 percent budget cut in government subsidy.

The Christie administration budgeted $9 million on the inaugural carnival, which took place in 2015, but ended up spending $12.9 million.

According to the commission, the 2016 carnival cost $9.8 million, with the former government subsidizing $8.1 million of that amount.

In a commitment for “full transparency” the BNFC promised independent audits on the festivals.

No such report has been released to date.

Asked yesterday about the audited reports from the previous carnivals, Major said, “Two thousand and fifteen has been completed; 2016 is being completed, is a work in progress; and then 2017 will start after June 30 of this year.”

He added that the audited reports will only be released at the minister’s discretion.