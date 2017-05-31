Ernst & Young pitched audits to Cabinet, Newbold says

Accounting firm Ernst & Young has presented to Cabinet concerning the forensic audits the Minnis administration has committed to conducting at Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), Urban Renewal, the former government’s hurricane relief program, and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

During the first press conference with Press Secretary Anthony “Ace” Newbold, it was noted that the accounting firm presented to the government at last week’s Cabinet meeting, but a decision has not been made to engage the firm.

“I mean to tell you that Ernst & Young also made a presentation to Cabinet on the proposed audit of public sector agencies, and again, this is in keeping with the prime minister’s statement about the need to know what is going on in the various ministries,” Newbold said at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Asked whether the government is deliberating on the firm to engage to conduct the audits, Newbold said, “The government obviously also has the Auditor General’s Office, which we know is severely handicapped.

“That is another commitment the prime minister has made, to provide funding so that the auditor general is properly staffed and you don’t have to look outside for any outside auditors.”

When asked how many audits are underway and in which areas, Newbold said he does not know how many have begun, but the “National Insurance one has started”.

“I believe it is an internal audit,” he said.

“I’ll confirm that for you as well.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said a forensic audit will be conducted at the National Insurance Board (NIB), though he did not want to expand on the full scope of the forensic audits.

He said he did not want to alert guilty parties, who may “start to hide the information”.

Asked to confirm whether NIB will be forensically audited, Newbold said it is “probable”, but he said that will need to be confirmed.

It was pointed out that the former government spent $900,000 in 2013 to conduct an independent audit, which revealed a host of issues at NIB.

Newbold said that audit took place four years ago and “lots of things can happen in four years”.

During the Minnis administration’s first Cabinet meeting, the government said there will also be forensic audits on other departments and programs, and all ministers will conduct audits within their respective ministries, including departments and agencies funded by taxpayer dollars or people hired on contract.

On the night of the FNM’s victory, Minnis warned that while an FNM government will not victimize anyone, those who have abused positions of trust “may have something to fear”.