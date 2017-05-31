Body recovered near Prince George Wharf

The body of a man that was submerged in waters near Prince George Wharf was recovered by authorities yesterday morning, police said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Nassau Guardian that a passerby notified police around 8:30 a.m. that the body was spotted.

Shortly after, officers were on the scene.

Dean said it is unclear how long the man was in the water.

A video circulated on social media of officers pulling the body out of the harbor with the help of a diver.

Scores of onlookers and boaters watched as the body was pulled from the harbor.