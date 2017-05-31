Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Body recovered near Prince George Wharf

Published: May 31, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The body of a man that was submerged in waters near Prince George Wharf was recovered by authorities yesterday morning, police said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Nassau Guardian that a passerby notified police around 8:30 a.m. that the body was spotted.

Shortly after, officers were on the scene.

Dean said it is unclear how long the man was in the water.

A video circulated on social media of officers pulling the body out of the harbor with the help of a diver.

Scores of onlookers and boaters watched as the body was pulled from the harbor.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links