Body recovered near Prince George Wharf
Published: May 31, 2017
The body of a man that was submerged in waters near Prince George Wharf was recovered by authorities yesterday morning, police said.
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Nassau Guardian that a passerby notified police around 8:30 a.m. that the body was spotted.
Shortly after, officers were on the scene.
Dean said it is unclear how long the man was in the water.
A video circulated on social media of officers pulling the body out of the harbor with the help of a diver.
Scores of onlookers and boaters watched as the body was pulled from the harbor.