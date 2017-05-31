BAIC probe ongoing, police say

To date, nothing has come out of the probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and subsequent arrest of former Deputy Speaker Dion Smith, charged Smith’s attorney, Wayne Munroe, QC, yesterday.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” Munroe said.

“We cooperated with the police investigation. What they are doing, what they have done, must be known to them.

“Nothing has come out of it to date.”

When asked whether Smith’s involvement is still being investigated, Munroe said, “I don’t have a clue, I don’t see why they should be.”

Munroe said the police have not contacted him or Smith about anything pertaining to the case, since they last spoke with them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday the investigation is still active.

“We [haven’t] closed it yet. Nobody charged as yet,” he said.

“It is still active, still running.”

Fernander said police have not brought anybody in for questioning since the eight BAIC employees and Smith, but they are still following several lines of inquiry that he is unable to speak to at this time.

Smith was taken into police custody on May 18 for questioning over an alleged theft at the corporation.

He was released the following day.

Eight BAIC employees were also taken in for questioning over the theft.

Police said several electronic items, such as televisions and computers, were removed from the department on the night of the recent general election.

According to Munroe, the former MP decided to watch the results of the election at BAIC and brought his speaker and personal television to the corporation.

Smith and several employees packed up those and other personal belongings after Smith learned he had lost his reelection bid, according to Munroe.

Leader of the opposition Philip Brave Davis has said it is very easy to draw conclusions that this is a political witch hunt and insisted that the manner in which police handled the matter “appears to be tremendous overkill in their show of force”.

Davis claimed that officers two weeks ago, stormed the corporation with guns like the “Gestapo”, the secret state police of Nazi Germany.

When asked if he feels the matter is now behind his client, Munroe said, “There is [still] the issue of Mr. Smith still [being] the chairman of BAIC.

“I’ve written to the permanent secretary and copied the general manager and director of legal affairs at the Office of the Attorney General, because the permanent secretary has suggested somehow that he [Smith] was not empowered to act, so we wrote them on that because he wouldn’t want to go dashing in there and it be awkward.

“I am waiting to hear from them.

“I haven’t heard from them, and the time I have given them has run out, so I am going to call the [permanent secretary] tomorrow.

“[Smith] was appointed until the 30th of June, basically, and as far as I can tell, he is chairman until the 30th of June.

“It is simply a matter for them to understand that, that is so and deal with it.”

Munroe added Smith should still be paid his chairman’s salary until his contract expires.