PLP condemns removal of NIB execs

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday called for Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to explain why several National Insurance Board (NIB) employees were “summarily dismissed” from the board on Monday.

Davis said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) “condemns the matter” and encourages legal action against the “unlawful behavior”.

Four senior officials from NIB were told to take vacation leave effective Tuesday, May 30, 2017, The Guardian has confirmed.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Davis said the matter was a “flagrant violation of the rights of these individuals” and said the government has “arbitrarily abrogated the terms of employment”.

“The prime minister, Hubert Minnis, who is also the minister responsible for the National Insurance Board, must immediately inform the country why at least three employees of the National Insurance Board were summarily dismissed by the board yesterday, May 29,” Davis said.

“Without some urgent clarification by the prime minister, the country can only conclude that this is rank victimization, discrimination and intimidation.

“This means that the FNM has learned nothing about governance from the five years it was out of office.

“It has returned to office with a vengeance, slashing and burning as they go along, and hurting small people.”

Davis said at least three senior employees were informed via letters that they were to proceed on vacation without stating a time for the vacation.

Davis said the employees were told not to return to the premises at any time during the time off.

“None of the employees had applied for the vacation,” he said.

“They were directed to take a vacation.

“This is not possible in their contract of employment.

“They have, in effect, been put on involuntary leave with pay.

“The government has arbitrarily abrogated the terms of employment of these employees, and there has been a fundamental breach of their contracts of employment.”

Davis said some of the employees were handled in the same manner by Minister of State for Public Service and National Insurance in the Office of the Prime Minister Brensil Rolle a few years ago.

“It is interesting to note that some of these employees were treated in the same way in 2007, when Brensil Rolle was the parliamentary secretary for housing and National Insurance,” he said.

“Now he is the junior minister, and the same thing is happening again.

“The PLP decries this as a flagrant violation of the rights of these individuals.

“We encourage them to take the appropriate legal action against this unlawful behavior.

“The PLP condemns it.”