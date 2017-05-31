Goodman guilty

Kofhe Goodman was once again convicted of murder in a retrial Tuesday in one of the country’s most haunting missing child cases, almost six years after 11-year-old Marco Archer vanished when he went to buy candy from a neighborhood store.

Marco's remains were found on September 28, 2011, five days after he failed to return to his Brougham Street home.

The little boy's naked body was found wrapped in a sheet behind the Cable Beach apartment complex where Goodman lived, and his clothing was found in the garbage in front of the building. A fitted sheet with the same pattern as the one that shrouded Marco’s corpse was found on the bed of Goodman’s apartment when police searched it. Goodman’s DNA was also found on Marco’s shirt.

Goodman showed no reaction as jurors delivered their verdict, in stark contrast to the expletive-laced rant that followed his first conviction in 2013 that climaxed with him spitting on a juror.

However, he did ask Justice Carolita Bethell to expedite his sentencing and indicated that he intends to appeal both conviction and sentence.

The Court of Appeal overturned his conviction last year due to adverse pretrial publicity, the conduct of his lawyer, and the failure of the judge to discharge the jury after members of the panel fought.

The first trial dragged on for almost four months. This time, the testimony concluded in a week.

Goodman returns to court on July 27 for sentencing and prosecutors are once again seeking the death penalty.

He elected to remain silent in the face of allegations that he kidnapped the child to have sex with him. Although the prosecution maintained this was the motive, the pathologist was unable to find evidence of sexual assault due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body.

Goodman’s lawyer, Wayne Munroe, QC, said that he advised his client not to take the stand as the prosecution had failed to provide any evidence linking him to the crime.

Tommel Roker, Ryszard Humes and Alex Morley assisted Munroe.

DPP Garvin Gaskin, Cordell Frazier and Rose Ferguson appeared for the prosecution.