Govt to borrow $722 million

After detailing the country’s “very grave” fiscal situation in the House of Assembly today, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest introduced a resolution to borrow $400 million to help finance the government's projected shortfall for the 2016/17 fiscal year.

Leader of Government Business Renward Wells then introduced a second resolution to borrow $322.4 million for the 2017/18 fiscal year. In total the government intends to borrow $722.4 million.

In his budget communication, Turnquest said the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration mismanaged public finances.

“To foreshadow what I am about to discuss, let me be quite blunt: The fiscal situation is far bleaker than we could have ever imagined,” he said.

“Our predecessors literally left us with a cupboard that is bare.”

Turnquest said the Christie administration’s projections for the GFS deficit in the last budget fell $400 million short.

“The deficit outturn in the current fiscal year features a significant deterioration as compared to the fiscal projections contained in the previous administration's final budget,” he said.

“While they had forecast a GFS deficit of $100 million, the actual outturn is now expected to be on the order of $500 million. That is an astonishing five times the budget forecast of only 12 months ago.”

Turnquest acknowledged that the government's financial position was harmed by the impact of Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Economic activity slowed in the immediate aftermath of the storm and money was needed for the recovery effort.

“Weaker revenues thus account for a significant portion of the $400 million slippage in the GFS deficit in the current fiscal year,” Turnquest said.

The projected revenue for the 2016/17 fiscal year was $2.176 billion. However, only $1.96 billion was collected, representing a shortfall of $216 million.

The government also spent more than was projected. Recurrent expenditure in 2016/17 was $137 million more than budgeted ($2.458 billion versus $2.321 billion). Capital expenditure was $310 million, up from the $242 million budgeted.

Total government direct debt at the end of the current fiscal year is estimated at $6.5 billion, or 71.5 percent of GDP.

Turnquest also accused the Christie administration of leaving behind $300 million-plus in unpaid bills. He said "it is possible that this number could increase before the end of the year" as the new administration comes to understand all the deals entered into by its predecessor in the months, weeks and days leading up to the general election.

In the 2017/18 budget, Turnquest announced that the rate of business license tax will drop from 1.5 percent to 1.25 percent of turnover; business license tax for hotels with turnover exceeding $400 million will decrease from 1.25 percent to one percent of turnover; there will be an extension of the City of Nassau Revitalization Act and the Family Island Development Encouragement Act until June 2018; customs duties on specified medical equipment will be eliminated.

Turnquest also said there will be a reduction of import duties on food and beverage products, including milk, yogurt, ice cream, bread, cakes, pastries, chips, salmon fillet, shrimp, prawns, pastas, pizza sauce, fruit drinks, canned vegetables, jams, fruit purees, nuts and soy sauce.

The government will also reduce duty on personal care products, household items and building materials.

Turnquest said the tax relief the government can “responsibly” introduce is severely constrained by the “very grave fiscal position” it inherited. A number of tax relief commitments are being deferred until the government has succeeded in implementing measures to help eliminate deficit financing and lower the debt burden, he added. There was no mention of reducing or removing value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, as promised on the campaign trail.



