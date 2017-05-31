Davis rebukes govt for attacking the Christie administration's record

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis expressed shock at the government’s “unprecedented” level of borrowing and rebuked the government for its attack on the Christie administration.

“The budget statement should be an outline of the legislative measures which the government plans to take to improve the revenue and expand the economy, not a forum for political bashing and biased posturing,” Davis said at a press conference in the Minority Room of the House of Assembly shortly after the budget communication.

“The government must get on with the business of governing. It is also shocking that the FNM government is, within its first weeks in office, borrowing an unprecedented $722 million to run the business of the government.”

Today, the government introduced two resolutions: to borrow $400 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 budget and another $322.4 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

During his budget communication, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the former government mismanaged public finances and left more than $300 million in unpaid debt.

“In the government’s efforts to make political points, the Free National Movement (FNM) has to be very careful not to talk down this economy to the harm of the national interest,” Davis said.

“The budget statement appears to do just that.”

He said the FNM is seeking to provide a false narrative to provide a cover for the fact that they cannot live up to what they promised in the general election.

When the Christie administration came into office in 2012, members of the governing party attacked the FNM for spending money “like drunken sailors” during multiple budget debates.