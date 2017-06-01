Rolle: No timeline for NIB audit

There is no budget or timeline for the forensic audit into the National Insurance Board (NIB) suggested Minister of State for Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently announced a forensic audit to be carried out at NIB.

In 2013, the Christie administration spent almost $900,000 on a forensic investigation into NIB.

“I can’t speculate as to what the price is going to be or the cost of the audit,” Rolle said outside the House of Assembly.

“What I do know is that we are talking about the pensions of our nation and our seniors and that is critically important to us, and whatever it takes to cause our pension to be in good standing we will do.”

When asked to give a timeline on the completion of the audit, Rolle said, “We have not given anyone a mandate.

“What we say is very simple, we are talking about the nation’s pension and everybody wants to know that when they retire their pension is safe and that is the bottom line for us.

“We want to look and see and ensure that our funds and our monies are in place.

“We are not saying that somebody took monies or funds are missing, we just want to audit it to see what the result is.”

Four senior officials from NIB were told to take vacation leave effective Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

The Nassau Guardian understands that the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Service advised the director of NIB to notify the executives in question that they must take a one-month vacation.

These included Senior Deputy Director Cecile Williams-Bethel, Senior Deputy Director for Business Support & Administration Theresa Burrows and Acting Medical Officer Dr. Baldwin Carey.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis on Tuesday called for an explanation as to why these employees were “summarily dismissed”.

Davis said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) “condemns the matter” and encourages legal action against the “unlawful behavior”.

Rolle said yesterday, “I don’t know what is unusual about an employer asking an employee to take vacation or an employee asking an employer to take a vacation, that is just a simple process.

“The government has determined that NIB is one of those agencies that will be audited and we have made a judgement as to the audit process, and we have spoken to the auditor general to see how quickly an audit can take place and we made that determination.”